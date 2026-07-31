Car crashes into Shell Beach market and deli

July 30, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car slammed into DePalo & Sons market and deli in Shell Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a driver crashed a red Infiniti into the business located at 2665 Shell Beach Road. Two individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, according to Cal Fire.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol factored into the collision, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

The building remained intact. The crash reportedly marked the second time this year that a vehicle slammed into DePalo & Sons.

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