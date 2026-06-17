San Luis Obispo County board votes to restrict ICE agents

June 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday for a resolution to limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, with supervisors John Peschong and Heather Moreno dissenting.

The resolution restricts ICE from access to employee only areas of SLO County facilities without a warrant. The policy also restricts ICE agents for using county facilities to conduct immigration enforcement operations.

In January, Supervisor Bruce Gibson suggested banning ICE from non-public parts of the county, barring ICE from commandeering county facilities and requiring the sheriff to increase reporting on interactions with ICE.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Supervisor Peschong spoke against the resolution, noting the sheriff is already complying with sanctuary state laws. The California Values Act bans local law enforcement from investigating, detaining, or arresting a person because of immigration status.

Supervisor Moreno argued the resolution was a waste of staff time for something that is “just symbolic.”

Gibson thanked staff for bringing the issue back, saying it is not about the sheriff complying with sanctuary state laws.

“This is a matter of doing everything this county can to restrict ICE from commandeering our property and otherwise bringing their unconstitutional reign of cruelty into our county,” Gibson said. “I do believe with the resolution the County of San Luis Obispo will have done everything it can to implement its resistance.”

Supervisor Jimmy Paulding argued the resolution would help everyone in the county to feel safe.

“I think this is more than symbolic,” Paulding said. “It also sends a clear message to our staff, we are going to protect our nonpublic spaces, which is what we do have authority over.”

Opponents of immigration enforcement claim they are protecting and supporting the civil rights of immigrants.

Proponents argue the failure to enforce immigration law creates a safe haven for dangerous criminals and gangs involved with human trafficking.

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