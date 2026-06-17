Grover Beach DUI checkpoint nets one suspect, one citation

June 17, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Grover Beach Police Department arrested one driver and cited another motorist during a DUI checkpoint conducted on Saturday night.

Held on Grand Avenue between 14th and 16th streets, the checkpoint took place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. A total of 734 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, of which 367 were screened.

Officers arrested one driver for DUI and cited another for driving while unlicensed. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

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