Santa Barbara man allegedly injected teen with meth, assaulted her

July 8, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly injecting an underaged girl with methamphetamine. The suspect is also accused of sexually assaulting the teen.

In May, sheriff’s detectives launched an investigation involving Jeffrey Kyle Snyder. During the investigation, detectives determined that Snyder met a 17-year-old girl online and eventually arranged to meet her for a date in person, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

While the girl was at Snyder’s residence in the 2400 block of Pained Cave Road, he injected her with methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators.

On June 30, detectives tracked Snyder to the 2500 block of Mesa School Road, where they arrested him as he was exiting a ride share. Authorities booked Snyder in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on a felony charge of providing narcotics to a juvenile and for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation related to a prior witness intimidation case.

Snyder remains in custody with his bail set at $325,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s officials have forwarded additional charges from the investigation into Snyder to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Because of the victim’s age and the ongoing investigation, sheriff’s officials are withholding additional details about the teen.

Investigators request that anyone who has additional information about the case contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150.

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