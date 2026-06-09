Santa Maria police bust burglar

June 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police busted a man shortly after he burglarized a car dealership on Tuesday morning,

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a commercial alarm at CarMotive at 1911 N Broadway and found an open door. Officers determined the business had been burglarized.

A short time later, officers spotted 33-year-old Michael Christie, 33, in the 1700 block of N Broadway. During their investigation, officers found evidence linking Christie to the burglary.

Officers arrested Christie for burglary and booked him in the the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. Christie remains in jail, held without bail.

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