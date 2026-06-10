More than 1,600 PG&E customers without power in Paso Robles

June 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

More than 1,600 PG&E customers in Paso Robles lost power Tuesday evening, including the airport.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m., 1,611 PG&E customers on the northeast side of Paso Robles lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on by 9 p.m.

The unplanned outage was caused by a third party, according to PG&E.

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