More than 1,600 PG&E customers without power in Paso Robles
June 9, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
More than 1,600 PG&E customers in Paso Robles lost power Tuesday evening, including the airport.
Shortly before 7:45 p.m., 1,611 PG&E customers on the northeast side of Paso Robles lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on by 9 p.m.
The unplanned outage was caused by a third party, according to PG&E.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines