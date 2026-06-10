Santa Barbara County nurse charged with 77 felonies

June 9, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County prosecutors have charged a registered nurse with 77 felonies related to theft, elder abuse and tax violations she allegedly committed while running an unlicensed in-home health care business.

Rosanne Marquis, 71, allegedly operated the illicit in-home health care business since at least 2019. While operating the business, Marquis allegedly stole from elderly dependent adults, including a veteran. She also failed to supply accurate tax returns for her business and failed to make required deductions and payments to the Employment Development Department on behalf of her employees for several years, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into the case has been conducted by a multi-agency team, including the district attorney’s office, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and the California Employment Development Department.

Marquis is currently out of custody on bail.

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