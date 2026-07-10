Beware of phone scam, warns San Luis Obispo County

July 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on Friday about a phone scam targeting residents.

In this scam, callers falsely claim to be associated with a law enforcement agency and tell victims they have an outstanding arrest warrant. They then demand immediate payment to clear the warrant or avoid arrest.

Scammers often ask for payment through apps such as Zelle, Venmo, PayPal, Apple Cash, or other money transfer services.

To make the calls appear legitimate, scammers may “spoof” their phone number so it displays as a law enforcement agency or government office.

However, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office will never call and demand payment over the phone to resolve a warrant or criminal matter.

If you receive one of these calls:

Hang up immediately.

Do not send money or provide financial or personal information.

Do not trust caller ID alone, it can be spoofed.

If you’re unsure whether a call is legitimate, contact the agency directly using a publicly listed phone number.

If you believe you have been the victim of this scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency. And share this warning with family, friends, and neighbors to help prevent others from becoming victims.

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