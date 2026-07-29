Pismo Beach man arrested for vandalizing Flock cameras in Monterey County

July 29, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Amid nationwide backlash against Fock cameras, Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Pismo Beach man for allegedly vandalizing at least three Flock Safety Automated License Plate Recognition cameras.

Detectives determined Marcus Bee, 40, traveled to Monterey County and intentionally damaged the cameras. Bee caused thousands of dollars in damage to public safety equipment in the communities of Lockwood and Bradley, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Although Bee damaged the cameras, other nearby surveillance cameras captured his actions. The surveillance footage, combined with other investigative leads, enabled detectives to identify Bee as the suspect.

Deputies arrested Bee and booked him in Monterey County Jail on a charge of felony vandalism. Bee’s bail was set at $30,000.

“This arrest sends a clear message that anyone who intentionally damages public safety equipment will be identified, arrested, and held accountable,” Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said in a statement. “These cameras have become an invaluable investigative resource that helps us solve crimes, recover stolen vehicles and agriculture equipment, locate missing persons, and protect our communities.”

Nationwide, there has been growing backlash against law enforcement use of Flock cameras over concerns about mass surveillance, data privacy violations and misuse by police. Recently, the Los Angeles Police Department suspended its use of Flock cameras over privacy and data use concerns.

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