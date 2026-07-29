Former Cal Poly administrator sentenced to jail

July 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Cal Poly administrator to 364 day in jail and three years probation for molesting his 6-year-old step-granddaughter in a hot tub last year.

After pleading guilty, Richard Ellison asked the court to consider his lack of criminal history and to sentence him to 180 days in jail, according to Ellison’s sentencing statement. Ellison noted he admitted the wrongdoing in an apology letter to the victim’s parents.

District Attorney Dan Dow argued that because of “the seriousness of the underlying offense, the breach of trust involved, or the victim’s vulnerability,” Ellison should receive the maximum sentence of 364 days in jail. SLO County Superior Court Judge Jesse Moreno agreed.

On March 30, 2025, the 6-year-old and her parents were having dinner at Ellison’s home in Arroyo Grande. Ellison had nodded off at the dining table while drinking wine before the child asked if she could get into the hot tub. Ellison agreed to take her.

Later that evening while the child’s mother was getting her ready for bed, the child said that grandpa said we have a secret. The child then informed her parents that Ellison had taken his trunks off and showed the child his penis which she touched.

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