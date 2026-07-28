SLO County did not violate laws regarding immigrants in jail

July 28, 2026

Statement from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

The Tribune newspaper published a story on July 24 suggesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees may have been released by the SLO County Sheriff’s Office in violation of California Senate Bill 54. At the time, the sheriff’s office provided a brief response but did not address the specific individuals referenced in the article.

Under California law, the sheriff’s office is prohibited from publicly disclosing an individual’s state criminal history information, commonly referred to as a “rap sheet.”

State summary criminal history information maintained by the California Department of Justice is confidential under California Penal Code section 11105. Law enforcement agencies may access this information only for authorized law enforcement purposes and generally may not redisclose it to unauthorized people, including members of the public or the media.

As a result, the sheriff’s office cannot release information that would reveal an individual’s criminal history in response to media inquiries or public requests.

After reviewing the Tribune article and the underlying information, the sheriff’s office can confirm that, in every case referenced, it acted in full compliance with SB 54.

To promote transparency, the sheriff’s office has created a public website that provides the maximum amount of information permitted under California law regarding SB 54 compliance. While legal restrictions prevent the release of confidential criminal history information, the sheriff’s office remains committed to providing the public with as much information as possible.

If any member of the public believes the sheriff’s office is not complying with SB 54, they may contact the California Attorney General’s Office. The sheriff’s office is required to report relevant SB 54 compliance data to the attorney general and would fully cooperate with any review by providing specific information that cannot legally be disclosed to the public.

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