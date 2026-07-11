San Luis Obispo wrong-way driver crashes, arrested for DUI
July 10, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested an allegedly intoxicated driver who drove the wrong way, leading to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
Shortly before 11 p.m., a male was driving the wrong way on Marsh Street in a Ford pickup truck. As the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Carmel Street, he collided with a Chevrolet pickup, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Officers arrested the driver of the Ford for DUI. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
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