Three-car collision on the Cuesta Grade, multiple injuries

July 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple people were injured in a three-car collision on Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a witness flagged down an officer to report a head-on collision in a northbound lane halfway up the grade. A third vehicle then crashed into the back of the northbound vehicle.

Officers requested three ambulances respond to the scene.

CalCoastNews will provide further information after it becomes available.

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