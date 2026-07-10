Three-car collision on the Cuesta Grade, multiple injuries
July 10, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Multiple people were injured in a three-car collision on Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a witness flagged down an officer to report a head-on collision in a northbound lane halfway up the grade. A third vehicle then crashed into the back of the northbound vehicle.
Officers requested three ambulances respond to the scene.
CalCoastNews will provide further information after it becomes available.
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