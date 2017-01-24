Another death at SLO County Jail

January 24, 2017

A 36-year-old Atascadero man awaiting transfer to a county mental health facility died at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Sunday, according to county personnel.

Deputies discovered Andrew Chaylon Holland, 36, of Atascadero unconscious and unresponsive in his cell. Holland has been in jail since Sept. 30, 2015.

San Luis Obispo police arrested Holland for resisting arrest with force, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, battery and a probation violation.

Deputies housed Holland in a glass observation cell in the jail because he had been striking and inflicting injury upon himself. According to the sheriff department, deputies were checking on Holland every 15 minutes.

During the past four years, there have been a string of deaths at the jail. In 2014, four men died in county custody, primarily because of medical issues. In 2015 and 2016, two San Luis Obispo County inmates died.

