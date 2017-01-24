Another death at SLO County Jail
A 36-year-old Atascadero man awaiting transfer to a county mental health facility died at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Sunday, according to county personnel.
Deputies discovered Andrew Chaylon Holland, 36, of Atascadero unconscious and unresponsive in his cell. Holland has been in jail since Sept. 30, 2015.
San Luis Obispo police arrested Holland for resisting arrest with force, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, battery and a probation violation.
Deputies housed Holland in a glass observation cell in the jail because he had been striking and inflicting injury upon himself. According to the sheriff department, deputies were checking on Holland every 15 minutes.
During the past four years, there have been a string of deaths at the jail. In 2014, four men died in county custody, primarily because of medical issues. In 2015 and 2016, two San Luis Obispo County inmates died.
“The degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons.”
― Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Shameful and obscene. Says much about how life is valued in SLO County and the rest of the US writ large. Condolences to his family and friends…
But first one must enter all prisons or there is no reference point for judgement.
And exactly how would you have handled this? Remember their is a budget and only so much can be done.
Sounds like society is a winner on this one.
You Betcha! Especially in the “Happiest Place on Earth” where suspects and the still accused are criminals and the mentally ill are no better than the aforementioned…
I am more concerned about criminal deaths outside of jail. Self destructive people are impossible to stop. The common issue with them is that they usually don’t wander off where the news can’t report their activity. This behavior in or out of the jail, in my opinion, is not news worthy to avoid promoting copy cats.
F*** Me! You can’t be that apathetic, can you?! Self destructive people can be helped (stopped) but only if you embrace the notion that they are worry of that help, something you seem to attest to not feeling.
Funny. Apathy to self destructive behavior these past 50 years has put us in this situation. So yes. I and likely Mr. Estrada are THAT apathetic.
So, we just let those who want to kill themselves just do so and maybe even provide them with a cozy jail cell to facilitate it? Well, even though in SLO you’d win that argument the state still says suicide is a felony and providing the space in which to do so would be considered aiding and abetting a felon.
Even your health plan has a limit on how much will spend on you. Sometimes we need to consider the needs of others when there are limits. We need to help those who want to help themselves first. Sure I care about the skewed victims but to some extent we neglect the ready and willing others by doings so. Life is not always gentle, as I know very well and would want better for others. If you are in jail then empathy becomes a victim too, in my opinion.
I don’t know where you’re originally from Mr. Estrada (you stated in a previous post you were a naturalized citizen of this Country) and it’s really none of my business but if you would like to see the effects of that type of apathy on a culture and a country may I suggest….
https://www.ovguide.com/american-federale-9202a8c04000641f800000003edcd1dd
Now, its intention is to show an out of control justice system but in it’s contents it also reveals the victims of the type of apathy you appear to show…
