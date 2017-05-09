Flaming cocktail severely burned man at San Simeon bar, suit alleges
May 9, 2017
A Southern California man suffered second and third-degree burns after a bartender at San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill served him a flaming cocktail and told him to “just drink it,” according to a lawsuit filed last month in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.
In June 2015, Alex Du visited San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill, which is a restaurant located at the San Simeon Lodge. A bartender served Du a cocktail that was lit on fire, and the Southern California man asked how to drink it.
The bartender then allegedly instructed him to “just drink it.” Du started to drink the cocktail, which was still flaming, and ended up spilling the drink. Flames burned Du’s face and neck, according to the suit.
It is not believed that the flaming cocktail was on the San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill’s menu. Flaming cocktails are widely considered to be dangerous, and it is not recommended that bar patrons drink them while the flames are still burning.
Du’s lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the bar. Du is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
The bartender said just du it!
Doubt he has much of a case. “A person injured whilst participating in a dangerous recreational activity and as a result of the injury arising from a risk that is an obvious risk is barred from recovering damages from another person, notwithstanding that other person may have been negligent.”
Here’s how the game is played:
The owner of the establish is looking at ~$100k out of pocket to cover his legal defense for a simple five day jury trial. If he “wins,” he’s out the $100k. If he “loses,” he’s out the $100k plus damages.
OR …
He can settle for $50k and make it all go away.
Most defendants in civil cases choose the least expensive option, so they settle. Attorneys know this. That is why they take cases such as this.
Wow. So, this genius was intentionally ingesting something that was ON FIRE and yet he’s suing the bar. Something is so wrong with that equation.
And he finds a Lawyer to file a suit, instead of the Lawyer telling him that he’s a dumb ass and to get out of his office!!!
A guy walks into a bar………
What a dumbass
It pays to be a Du’er.
Here, stick your face in the fire and drink, Aaaaaaa Okay lmao