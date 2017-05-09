Flaming cocktail severely burned man at San Simeon bar, suit alleges

May 9, 2017

A Southern California man suffered second and third-degree burns after a bartender at San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill served him a flaming cocktail and told him to “just drink it,” according to a lawsuit filed last month in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

In June 2015, Alex Du visited San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill, which is a restaurant located at the San Simeon Lodge. A bartender served Du a cocktail that was lit on fire, and the Southern California man asked how to drink it.

The bartender then allegedly instructed him to “just drink it.” Du started to drink the cocktail, which was still flaming, and ended up spilling the drink. Flames burned Du’s face and neck, according to the suit.

It is not believed that the flaming cocktail was on the San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill’s menu. Flaming cocktails are widely considered to be dangerous, and it is not recommended that bar patrons drink them while the flames are still burning.

Du’s lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the bar. Du is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

