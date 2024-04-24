Atascadero man sentenced to 70 years to life for child molestation

April 24, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a judge sentenced a 47-year-old Atascadero man to 70 years to life in prison for repeatedly molesting two children.

Christopher Wayne Clark pleaded guilty to five counts for the molestation of two separate children under the age of 14. The crimes occurred in Atascadero during periods spanning 2001 to 2005 and 2010 to 2012, according to the district attorney’s office.

Atascadero Police Detective Ronnie Overacker investigated the case with assistance from Herminio Rodriguez, the senior investigator in the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. Deputy DA Kimberly Dittrich prosecuted the case.

“The survivors of these terrible crimes suffered in silence for many years — waiting for the day that this predator would be held accountable,” Dittrich said in a statement. “Today their courage in reporting, and fortitude in seeing this through, has resulted in accountability and the stark reality that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison where he can never abuse another child.”

