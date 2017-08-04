Central Coast festivalgoer died of LSD overdose

August 4, 2017

A 20-year-old Ventura woman who died after attending a music festival at Lake San Antonio this spring overdosed on Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Baylee Ybarra Gatlin, a Ventura College student, became ill while at the Lightning in a Bottle festival in southern Monterey County. Gatlin was transported to Twin Cites Community Hospital in Templeton, where she died early in the morning on May 28.

The SLO County coroner’s unit conducted an autopsy and determined Gatlin’s cause of death to be LSD toxicity. The manner of Gatlin’s death is described as accidental, according to a SLO County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Following the music festival, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that about 25,000 people attended the three-day event. The sheriff’s office said it had established a great relationship with the founders of the event in order to provide safety and security for attendees and staff.

Gatlin’s family, however, has contended that there were not proper medical services at the music festival.

Lighting in a Bottle previously acknowledged on its website that drug use occurs at the event, and organizers said protocols were in place to reduce harm.

