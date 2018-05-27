Woman killed in Paso Robles crash

A 27-year-old Southern California woman died after crashing her car into a light pole at a Paso Robles intersection early Saturday morning. Paso Robles police have identified the victim as Chanel Mickelson of Valley Center. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 2:20 a.m., Mickelson was driving westbound on Creston Road when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Creston and Golden Hill roads.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the cause of the crash.

Emergency personnel pronounced Mickelson dead at the scene of the crash. An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

