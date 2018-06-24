Apartment building fire displaces nine Atascadero residents

June 24, 2018

A fire at an apartment complex in Atascadero displaced nine people on Saturday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 4 p.m., a fire was reported at a six-unit apartment building at 9904 El Camino Real. Fire crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

Atascadero firefighters put out the blaze with help from the Templeton, Paso Robles and Atascadero State Hospital fire departments. All of the residents of the building managed to escape uninjured.

An outdoor barbecue grill set to close to a wooden fence started the fire.

The fire caused approximately $200,000 worth of damage the building and $50,000 worth of damage to the renter’s belongings.

