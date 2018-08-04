Oceano Community Services District appoints all woman board

August 4, 2018

The Oceano Community Services District Board appointed two new members on Aug. 2, creating an all woman board. [Cal Coast Times]

Board President Karen White, Vice President Linda Austin and Director Lori Angello appointed Cynthia Replogle and Shirley Gibson to replace two members who recently resigned. Andrew Brunet resigned on June 27 followed by James Coalwell on July 11.

Because of the timing of the resignations, Replogle, an aerospace engineer and an attorney, will serve for only four months. Shirley Gibson, a member of the City of Arroyo Grande’s Historical Resource Committee and former antique store owner, will serve for more than two years.

Replogle, a recent resident of Oceano, is the founder and president of the Oceano Beach Community Association and was recently appointed to the Oceano Community Advisory Council, an advisory board to the San Luis Obispo County Supervisors. Replogle has also held leadership positions in the Surfrider Foundation since 2003.

Gibson, a native of Arroyo Grande, moved to Halcyon in 2000. Her home is served by the Oceano CSD water, but she is not a customer of the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District.

Other applicants included Lucia Casalinuovo, a retired bilingual English teacher, and Bill Senna, a founding Oceano board member who at one time also served as the district’s General Manager.

There are three seats available in the upcoming election. Replogle and White have both announced plans to run for office while Angello has not reported her plans.

