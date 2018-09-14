Robber sprays Atascadero restaurant worker with chemical
September 14, 2018
A robber allegedly entered an Atascadero restaurant Thursday morning and sprayed an employee in the face with an unknown chemical before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 9 a.m., the robber entered the Tastee-Freeze restaurant on Montecito Avenue and demanded cash. Following the robbery, the restaurant worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Atascadero police officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies searched for the robber, while receiving help from a CHP helicopter. Yet officers did not manage to locate the suspect.
Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines