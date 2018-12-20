Deputies arrested man following pursuit in Northern Santa Barbara County

December 20, 2018

Fearing that there may be an armed man running near or on a Santa Barbara elementary school campus, authorities warned people to shelter in place Wednesday during a chase that started in Goleta. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 4 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies noticed a vehicle in Goleta that matched the description of a car that deputies had been chasing the previous night in Summerland. When a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle Wednesday afternoon, the driver fled and drove recklessly in an unincorporated area of the county near Highway 154.

A Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter and K-9 team assisted as deputies pursued the suspect. Santa Barbara police and CHP officers also joined in the chase. The helicopter crew tracked the suspects’ movements and relayed information to the officers on the ground.

The suspect hit a dead-end when he drove into the parking lot of Hope Elementary School. He then jumped out of the car and ran through a field behind the campus and into a residential area. A high school is also located close to where the suspect was running.

Deputies managed to apprehend the suspect behind the elementary school. Officials identified the suspect as 46-year-old Montecito resident Michael McCann.

Investigators found a BB gun pistol in McCann’s vehicle. Deputies booked McCann into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony pursuit with his bail set at $75,000.

Loading...