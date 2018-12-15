Dumb criminal puts on mask after caught stealing alcohol in Templeton

San Luis Obispo County deputies are searching for an allegedly armed man who attempted to steal some alcohol from the Chevron gas station in Templeton on Friday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

After the owner of the Las Tablas Road store confronted a man he spotted attempting to abscond with some alcohol, the thief put on a black mask and told the owner he had a gun. Even so, the owner was able to take a photo of the thief before he put on the mask.

As a result of information given by the store owner, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Anthony Pamfilo Espinoza. Deputies describe Espinoza as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 270 pounds.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows about Espinoza’s location to call the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

