Marshalls Jewelers in SLO to close after 129 years in business

December 13, 2018

San Luis Obispo’s oldest store celebrates its 130th and final Christmas with a liquidation sale before closing it doors. Founded in 1889 by Manuel Marshall, Marshalls Jewelers is SLO’s oldest continuously operating store. [Cal Coast Times]

Jeff McKeegan, who started working at Marshalls Jewelers in 1981, will be closing the store to align with his upcoming retirement, shortly after the store celebrates its 130th Christmas in business. The store, which specializes in custom design and manufactured jewelry, has not seen a decline in sales, McKeegan said.

“Without the business, we will be free to roam,” McKeegen said. “The joy of my time here has always been the people we have gotten to know.”

As part of the final days sale, all items are 70 percent off. The sale will run through Dec. 29.

McKeegan is the jewelry store’s fourth owner. The store was previously owned by Manuel Marshall’s son, Art Marshall, before being sold to his cousin, Clifford Chapman.

Across the street, Kevin Main Jewlers is also closing it doors at the end of the year. Owners Kevin and Kathi Main plan to retire retiring after running the store for 45 years. As part of closing sale, items are currently being sold at up to 70 percent off regular prices.

