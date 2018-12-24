Thief snatches wallet in SLO, spends $4,300 on stolen credit card

December 24, 2018

San Luis Obispo police are trying to identify a man who snatched a wallet from a woman’s purse, then made a $4,300 purchase using the victim’s credit card. [Cal Coast Times]

The suspect, who is pictured in surveillance photos police are circulating, stole the wallet while the victim was shopping at TJ Maxx. He then purchased $4,300 in merchandise and gift cards at the San Luis Obispo Apple Store.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the theft to contact Officer George Berrios at (805) 781-7341. Police are warning residents to be careful while shopping.

