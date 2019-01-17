3,000 gallons of sewage spilled in San Luis Obispo

January 16, 2019

The San Luis Obispo County Health Department is asking people to avoid Acacia Creek in SLO after 3,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled Wednesday and then flowed into the creek. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 7 a.m., a mainline blockage at 3355 Broad Street resulted in a spill of 3,000 gallons of sewage. The sewage then flowed into an adjacent storm drain that leads to Acacia Creek.

By about 9 a.m., county staffers had contained the sewage spill and cleanup was completed.

County officials are asking people to avoid contact with the Acacia Creek for the next 72 hours because of increased bacteria levels.

Representatives from the County of San Luis Obispo Environmental Health have posted signs at the Damon Garcia soccer fields advising the public to avoid water contact at this time.

