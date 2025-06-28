Morro Bay police arrest felon with drugs and guns

June 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Morro Bay police officers arrested a 40-year-old felon they caught with a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop over a code violation and probable impaired driving on Wednesday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., an officer conducted the traffic stop near Marina Street and Morro Avenue. Shortly after making contact with Sean Alexander Steele, the officer spotted a firearm below the steering column.

The officer removed Steele from his vehicle and detained him. A records check revealed Steele was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A search of Steele revealed suspected fentanyl on his person. The firearm was found to be loaded with a round in the chamber and a full magazine of ammunition inserted into the firearm.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found burglary tools, live pistol and rifle ammunition, large capacity rifle magazines with ammunition, a large amount of suspected fentanyl, and other items consistent with sales of narcotics.

Steele was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on drug, firearm, ammunition and burglary tool charges.

