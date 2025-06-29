Fire burns 21 acres in Atascadero

June 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A vegetation fire in Atascadero burned 21 acres and led to a temporary evacuation on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 6705 Llano Road. An hour and a half later, officials ordered residents west of Highway 101 to Serrijon Road to evacuate.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire by 4:05 p.m. Firefighter remain on scene mopping up hot spots.

