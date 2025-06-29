SLO County gas prices expected to rise, find lowest costs

June 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Even though gas prices have been falling for the past five months in San Luis Obispo County, lowering gas prices may be coming to an end. Gas prices in California are expected to increase by up to 70 cents in July because of a new state tax and stricter rules on refineries.

The average price for a gallon of gas in SLO County dropped one cent last week to $4.91, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell six cents last week to $4.59. Nationally, gas prices rose two cents to $3.18 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.83 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.30 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.35 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.35 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.45

