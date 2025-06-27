Grover Beach police arrest driver for two DUIs in span of a week

June 27, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police arrested a driver for DUI Monday evening, marking the second time in the span of one week that officers in the South County city arrested the suspect for allegedly driving intoxicated.

At about 9 p.m., a Grover Beach police officer was driving southbound on N. Oak Park Boulevard. As the officer approached Bright Avenue, a vehicle suddenly entered the intersection, forcing the officer to brake hard to avoid a collision, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The officer pulled over the driver and conducted an investigation. Police found the driver, 37-year-old Grover Beach man Alex Echeverriahuchin, to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police booked Echeverriahuchin in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and having a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office website does not currently list Echeverriahuchin as being in custody.

The Grover Beach Police Department published dashcam footage of Monday’s incident. The footage shows Echeverriahuchin’s vehicle entering the intersection in front of the police car, as well as the ensuing traffic stop.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...