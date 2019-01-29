Arroyo Grande man pleads guilty to attempted murder

An Arroyo Grande man pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted murder over an altercation in which he stabbed both his wife and his aunt through marriage. [KSBY]

Alberto Isaac Gonzalez-Penaloza, 27, is expected to receive a sentence of two life terms in prison. But, he will have the possibility of parole after 22 years.

On Sept. 9, 2017, Gonzalez-Penaloza stabbed the two women multiple times with several knives and struck them with a shotgun at a home at 2708 Waters End Road. Deputies found one of the women with a knife in her neck.

Gonzalez-Penaloza fled into a rugged area near Lopez Lake. Deputies had difficulties tracking him because of heavy vegetation, but authorities managed to locate Gonzalez-Penaloza and arrest him after a couple of hours.

The Arroyo Grande man has been in SLO County Jail since his arrest with his bail set at $1 million. His sentencing is scheduled for May 1.

