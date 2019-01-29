Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande man pleads guilty to attempted murder

January 29, 2019

Alberto Isaac Gonzalez-Penaloza

An Arroyo Grande man pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted murder over an altercation in which he stabbed both his wife and his aunt through marriage. [KSBY]

Alberto Isaac Gonzalez-Penaloza, 27, is expected to receive a sentence of two life terms in prison. But, he will have the possibility of parole after 22 years.

On Sept. 9, 2017, Gonzalez-Penaloza stabbed the two women multiple times with several knives and struck them with a shotgun at a home at 2708 Waters End Road. Deputies found one of the women with a knife in her neck.

Gonzalez-Penaloza fled into a rugged area near Lopez Lake. Deputies had difficulties tracking him because of heavy vegetation, but authorities managed to locate Gonzalez-Penaloza and arrest him after a couple of hours.

The Arroyo Grande man has been in SLO County Jail since his arrest with his bail set at $1 million. His sentencing is scheduled for May 1.


