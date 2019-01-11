Davis police officer shot and killed
January 11, 2019
Less than a month after a policeman was shot and killed at a traffic stop in the city of Newman, another Northern California police officer was shot and killed, this time in Davis. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 7 p.m. ob Thursday, Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona, 22, arrived at the scene of a three-car crash. While Corona was investigating the crash, shots were fired and the she was struck, according to the Davis Police Department.
Firefighters at a nearby station provided immediate medical help before Corona was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center. Corona died at the hospital.
Following the shooting, officers launched a manhunt for the gunman in downtown Davis. A standoff ensued at a home near 5th and E streets.
Eventually, officers found the suspect dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have yet to released the identity of the deceased suspect.
A possible motive for the shooting is also unclear. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has taken over as the lead agency in the investigation.
Corona was a rookie officer who joined the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer and completed her field training just last month. Corona had worked in volunteer and part-time roles prior to becoming a full-time police officer.
“She was a rising star in the department,” Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at a press conference Thursday night.
During the search for the suspect, authorities issued a shelter in place order for the UC Davis community and local residents. Police escorted students to their dorms and from various buildings on campus, according to a UC Davis alert.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines