Mayor Harmon opposed to statue of Roosevelt, noting gender

January 11, 2019

Mayor Heidi Harmon

The city of San Luis Obispo is considering placing a monument to President Teddy Roosevelt in Mitchell Park, prompting Mayor Heidi Harmon to question why there is a need for “more monuments of white men.” [Cal Coast Times]

In recent months, former SLO councilman John Ashbaugh has spearheaded a campaign to honor Roosevelt, the United States’ 26th president, for helping launch the conservation movement and for once visiting San Luis Obispo. Ashbaugh’s plan calls for a bronze statue of Roosevelt by artist Paula Zima to be placed in Mitchell Park.

“We have have an extraordinary chance to honor Roosevelt with a monument to his legacy as one of the founders of our nation’s environmental movement, along with John Muir,” Ashbaugh stated last week in a Facebook post. “One week before meeting John Muir and traveling with him to Yosemite, Roosevelt spoke in San Luis Obispo, May 9, 1903.”

Harmon, SLO’s recently reelected mayor, responded to the Facebook post with a string of comments.

“Wondering why we need more monuments of white men at this point,” Harmon wrote. “Is it not way past time to honor a border group?”

Harmon inserted in one of her comments a link to an opinion article in The Guardian headlined, “Across America, racist and sexist monuments give way to a new future.” The mayor then continued arguing her case.

“We have no monument whatsoever to any women in this beautiful city — why would we put resources to this in light of that? Just saying,” Harmon wrote. “I just don’t understand why we continue to put all of our resources into only lifting up white men and there’s close to zero resources put into white women or people of color whatsoever in terms of monuments etc.”

Ashbaugh responded, saying Roosevelt is just the start and he would support more public art honoring important local leaders of all races, ethnicities, gender identities and causes.

The Roosevelt monument proposal is expected to go before San Luis Obispo’s parks commission next month.


26
1965buick

Just put up a statue of a hound and call it done.


01/11/2019 8:12 pm
hrsetrek

Just come out with it, your suggestive ignorant and gender biased/racially motivated comments indicates the desire to develop a bronze statue replicating you, a white progressive narcissistic female. Be honest and represent everyone regardless of their identity’s past or present.


01/11/2019 6:56 pm
DocT

Should we honor great men? Mayor Harmon and I both agree that great men should be honored. Ditto women and great people of all gender. Great people deserve honor commensurate with their greatness.


But what if a great man is also Caucasian, or “white” as Mayor Harmon states that Teddy Roosevelt was? BTW, do we know that Teddy Roosevelt identified as a white male? Are we sure? But I digress…


If a great man is white does their race, gender and skin color make them less honorable than another combination of gender and race? That’s the question we need to answer. Does being white make people less honorable?


Or, does being a non-white/male race/gender combination make a person worthy of more honor?


Let me suggest to Mayor Harmon a third way of looking at the situation:


1. Put up TR monument at the expense of monuments for other race/gender combinations

2. Put up a monument to a more honorable race/gender combination


and……


3. San Luis Obispo does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations. These activities include, but are not limited to, hiring and firing of staff, selection of volunteers and vendors, erecting of monuments and provision of services. We are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our staff, clients, volunteers, subcontractors, vendors, and clients.


San Luis Obispo is an equal opportunity monument recognizer. We will not discriminate and will take affirmative action measures to ensure against discrimination in monuments, employment, recruitment, advertisements for employment, compensation, termination, upgrading, promotions, and other conditions of monument recognition and/or employment against any employee or job applicant on the bases of race, color, gender, national origin, age, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.


TR was a great man. He deserves a monument.


01/11/2019 5:42 pm
slojustice

Shame on the people who voted for this divder!


01/11/2019 5:25 pm
