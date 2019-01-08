Gavin Newsom sworn in as California’s 40th governor

January 7, 2019

Gavin Newsom was sworn in as California governor on Monday, becoming the 40th governor in the history of the Golden State. [Cal Coast Times]

Newsom, a Democrat who was elected by a wide margin in November, had served as lieutenant governor under Gov. Jerry Brown, whom he is succeeding. Previously, Newsom served as mayor of San Francisco. In his inaugural address, Newsom attacked the Trump Administration.

“We will offer an alternative to the corruption and incompetence in the White House,” Newsom said in his address. “Our government will be progressive, principled and always on the side of the people.”

Newsom is viewed as more progressive than Brown, who served four terms as California governor, two of which were in the 1970s and 1980s. On the campaign trail, Newsom vowed to deliver on progressive causes, like universal health care and affordable housing.

It is unclear how Newsom plans to overhaul California’s health care sector. He did say in his inaugural address, though, that the state should create a Marshall Plan for affordable housing in order to tackle homelessness.

Newsom is taking over the governorship following years of economic expansion and with a budget that has a several billion dollar surplus. There is concern, though, that the economy will soon weaken, and California’s debt and unfunded liabilities will become problematic.

Likewise, Newsom will have to contend with high expectations due to the timing of his inauguration with respect to the economic and fiscal state of California. Additionally, there has been concern among the business community, that Newsom’s policies will result in increased spending and taxation.

Loading...