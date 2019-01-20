Male corpse found at Santa Barbara beach

A male corpse was discovered on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. [Cal Coast Times]

The body was located just above the shoreline about a mile away from Hendry’s Beach. Detectives and forensics teams are trying to determine if there are any signs of foul play.

It is unclear at this time where the man died and how he arrived at the beach. An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Investigators have identified the victim through his fingerprints, but are not releasing his name pending the notification of his next of kin. Officers describe the victim as a man in his 40s or 50s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair.

