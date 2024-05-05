Pismo Beach police bust drunk driver during shoulder tap operation
May 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Pismo Beach police officers arrested an alleged drunk driver who attempted to get into his vehicle and drive away during a shoulder tap operation at local businesses that sell alcohol.
On May 3, Pismo Beach police officers and California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agents conducted a shoulder tap operation in the South County city. Shoulder tap operations target adults who purchase alcohol for individuals under the age of 21.
During the operations, minors under the supervision of law enforcement stand outside of a liquor or convenience store and ask customers to buy them alcohol. The minors also disclose they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol.
However, instead of arresting an adult for agreeing to buy a minor alcohol, officers arrested a man for driving under the influence.
“Good job to our officers and the ABC agents for getting another drunk driver off the streets and keeping our community safe,” police said.
