Drunk driver rolls vehicle in Highway 101 on Pismo Beach
May 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
An alleged drunk driver attempted to take an on-ramp onto Highway 101 too fast and rolled his car on Saturday night in Pismo Beach.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the man crashed on Highway 101 near Five Cities Drive. Assisting the CHP, Pismo Beach police officers were first on scene where they found the car with the passenger door blocked by the roadway. No one was injured in the rollover crash.
Officers arrested the 29-year-old driver for driving under the influence.
