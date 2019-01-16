Morro Bay man allegedly holds partner hostage, takes child

January 16, 2019

A Morro Bay man allegedly held his female partner against her will for several days, then ran off with the couple’s 1-year-old son. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Morro Bay police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 2600 block of Main Street. Officers arrived to find Caleb Poe Lebbad, 42, had fled by foot with the his 1-year-old son.

The victim suffered injuries as Lebbad held her against her will, police said. The victim told police the altercation began on Saturday, and she had not managed to call for help until early Tuesday morning. Lebbad had refused to allow the victim access a telephone.

Responders provided the woman assistance and medical treatment while officers searched for Lebbad and the child. At about 2:20 a.m., officers discovered Lebbad had returned to the area.

Lebbad then fled again on foot, but officers found him hiding in a nearby neighborhood with the child. Officers arrested Lebbad on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, withholding a communication device and child endangerment.

Officers booked Lebbad into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

The child, who was uninjured, was turned over to Child Welfare Services. Investigators request that any possible witnesses in the case call the police department at (805) 772-6225.

Loading...