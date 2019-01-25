Oceano activist murdered in his home

January 25, 2019

Oceano activist Larry Bross died after a brutal attack in his home earlier this week. He was 90-years-old. [Cal Coast Times]

On Thursday morning, one of Bross’ neighbors found his body in his home on the 1400 block of Strand Way. He had been stabbed and beaten.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Bross, a longtime Oceano resident, worked as an educator.

Since the early 80s, he worked to stop vehicles from driving on the Oceano dunes in front of neighborhoods. Bross also stayed involved in multiple issues impacting Oceano, and shared his concerns with other activists including Julie Tacker.

“Larry (Bross) was a staunch opponent of vehicles on the beach and believed the Oceano Airport was an underutilized piece of coastal real estate that could be used to better benefit the community,” Tacker said. “Larry is the reason Jeff (Edwards)and I became interested in Oceano. He invited us to his beach house over 10 years ago; explaining the issues that have plagued the community for the decades he lived there.”

