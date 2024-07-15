Pismo Beach police officer describes assault, wants justice

July 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A violent burglar smashed a Pismo Beach police officer’s head into a wall causing disabling injuries and later also injured the police chief. Even so, the assailant is unlikely to spend more than six month in jail for his crimes.

Initially charged with seven crimes, San Luis Obispo County prosecutors offered to drop five counts against Shawn DeLaittre as part of a plea agreement that includes a one year jail sentence and three years felony probation. DeLaittre then pleaded guilty to battery on a police officer, taking a weapon from a police officer and burglary – a strike offense.

With Christmas around the corner, downtown bike patrol officer Erin Logoluso went into work early on Dec. 23, 2022 in an attempt to free up other officers during the holiday. When a call came in regarding a burglary at the SeaCrest Oceanfront Hotel, Logoluso headed to the hotel even though it was 12 minutes before her shift started.

During her investigation, Logoluso learned a burglar had broken into a guest’s room and stolen a laptop computer and a cell phone. The robber had also defecated on a towel and smeared feces in the area.

A hotel manager came to the room and asked Logoluso to assist with a man who was asking guests to hand their room keys at an outdoor dining area while claiming he was one of the hotel’s owners.

Logoluso recognized the 6 foot 5 inch tall DeLaittre as the suspect in a previous shoplifting incident. She also noted a heavy smell of feces and knew he was likely the burglar of the SeaCrest.

Concerned with the number of people in the dining area, Logoluso approached DeLaittre and touched the back of his arm. Delaittre forced the 5 foot 3 inches tall officer into a choke hold and then violently choked, punched and scratched feces into her face.

DeLaittre’s hand moved across the officer’s holster, but she had forgotten her gun at the department. He then pulled her over to the outside of the building where he bashed her head against the stucco wall.

Logoluso, a 12-year veteran officer, kicked Delaittre’s knee knocking him and herself to the ground. She then grabbed her Taser gun and searched for a permitted area to shoot. While on his stomach, DeLaittre attempted to take the Taser from Lagoluso. He pulled the Taser under his body while they both held on tightly to the weapon.

Police Chief Jeff Smith was on the beach with his family when he heard the ruckus.

“Erin, it is me Jeff,” Smith said before attempting to get control over one of DeLaittre’s arms.

A manager at the hotel also attempted to free Logoluso from the suspect’s grip.

Eventually. Logoluso gained control of the Taser which she used to subdue the suspect.

After backup arrived, it took multiple officers to get DeLaittre into cuffs and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Several hours later, DeLaittre bailed out of jail.

Because of her injuries, which include damage to her spine and brain, Logoluso is on disability retirement.

“I had been told I was suffering extended concussion symptoms, and this would resolve with time,” Logoluso wrote the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. “In August, I had an evaluation with a neurosurgeon due to my prolonged symptoms. After reviewing an MRI of my brain, he advised me I have damage to the left temporal lobe of my brain.”

A year after the incident, Smith underwent surgery on his hand for an injury he suffered during the skirmish.

Even though SLO County Probation recommended DeLaittre receive a prison sentence of five years and four months, Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos recommended a year in jail as part of a plea agreement, a sentence Logoluso argues is not justice.

“Your mission statement claims to fairly and aggressively prosecute crime but that is far from what I have experienced,” Logoluso wrote in a formal complaint she sent District Attorney Dan Don on May 29. “I am in the process of asking the judge to throw out a plea deal that’s completely disrespectful in comparison to the injuries I sustained attempting to apprehend the defendant in this case.”

In support of Antos’ plea agreement, Dow notes that Logoluso violated policy when she forgot her gun. Dow also argues the incident could have been avoided if Logoluso had called for backup before engaging the suspect.

Logoluso believes if she had not forgotten her gun, she or a civilian could have been killed.

DeLaittre’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 24.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...