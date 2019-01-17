Power outages and road closures on the Central Coast

January 17, 2019

Following heavy rainfall, there are multiple power outages around San Luis Obispo County Thursday morning, and some roads are closed because of flooding, mudslides and falling debris. [Cal Coast Times]

As of about 8 a.m., 282 customers are without power in the Templeton area, according to PG&E. A power outage in Edna Valley is impacting 135 customers, and an outage along Highway 41 near Morro Bay has left 89 customers without power. There are also smaller outages around the county.

North County traffic may be impacted by multiple road closures. Rocky Canyon east of Atascadero has been hit by mud, dirt and rock slides, according to the CHP.

In Creston, there is large tree branch on the roadway near Meade Dog Rescue, which is located on Webster Road. Likewise, a tree is down and blocking half of Huer Huero Road east of Santa Margarita.

Over on the coast, Highway 1 was again closed overnight north of Ragged Point. The closure extends to Deetjen’s Inn in Big Sur and was caused by slides and spot flooding.

In South County, a tree is partially blocking a lane on Oak Park Road. Additionally, east of Santa Maria in northern Santa Barbara County, part of Tepusquet Road is flooded and other parts of the road are covered with mud, dirt and rock.

