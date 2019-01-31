San Luis Obispo County under a flood advisory

January 31, 2019

The first of three storms forecast for the next three days has arrived along with a National Weather Service flood advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through 7:30 a.m. [Cal Coast Times]

With early morning rainfall from .25 to .40 inches an hour, flooding is expected throughout the Central Coast. During the next three days, the area is slated to receive between 3 to 6 inches of rainfall.

Rainfall totals for the past 12 hours as of 6:30 a.m.:

Oceano: 1.26 inches

Cambria: 1.18 inches

Arroyo Grande: 1.14 inches

Nipomo east 1.14 inches

San Luis Obispo: 0.98 inches

Santa Margarita: 0.83 inches

Templeton: 0.67 inches

Atascadero: 0.59 inches

Los Osos 0.55 inches

Shandon: 0.32 inches

