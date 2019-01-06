Front Page  »  

Sanitation district board votes against Wallace lawsuit

January 6, 2019

Shortly after in a new member joined the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District board, its members voted not to seek a civil lawsuit against former administrator John Wallace. [Cal Coast Times]

Noting issues with statutes of limitations, the sanitation district announced Thursday any legal actions against Wallace would be “subject to dismissal.” For 27 years, Wallace worked as the sanitation district’s administrator.

In March 2018, Wallace pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor conflict of interest charges as part of a plea deal that allowed him to avoid a trial on four felony charges. Shortly afterwards, former sanitation district board member Jim Hill asked the board to look into getting restitution for rate payers.

Following the plea deal was, Hill pressed fellow board members Linda Austin and Barbara Nichols to pursue justice for rate payers through a civil lawsuit. The members refused to agendize a discussion until the sanitation district administrator Jeremy Ghent asked the board to finish the discussion.

For years, several elected officials argued against an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Wallace including Caren Ray who, shortly after joining the sanitation district board, voted not to seek civil action against Wallace.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
horse_soldier

Of course Caren Ray’s first move was to kill any further recourse against Wallace. If she’ll disregard the Grand Jury report, shelving anything Knudsen uncovered is bound to happen.

There’s a reason Ferrara has been showing his face around here again recently, most likely to get all the puppets back in line.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
01/06/2019 3:29 pm
Julie

Political road blocks thrown in front of ratepayers restitution:


Ferrara

Bill Nichols

Matt Guerrero

Mary Lucey

John Shoals

Barbara Nichols

Gerhardt Hubner

Linda Austin

Karen White

Caren Ray


Take away:


Do not wait for the public to do the job of elected officials. Hiring Knutson by the San Dist came too late. It’s not too late for the Integrated Waste Management Authority. The Board must step up and recover the public’s funds.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
01/06/2019 3:06 pm
rukidding

Another example of complete incompetency. Just send the rate payers the bill.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
01/06/2019 3:37 pm
﻿