Sanitation district board votes against Wallace lawsuit

January 6, 2019

Shortly after in a new member joined the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District board, its members voted not to seek a civil lawsuit against former administrator John Wallace. [Cal Coast Times]

Noting issues with statutes of limitations, the sanitation district announced Thursday any legal actions against Wallace would be “subject to dismissal.” For 27 years, Wallace worked as the sanitation district’s administrator.

In March 2018, Wallace pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor conflict of interest charges as part of a plea deal that allowed him to avoid a trial on four felony charges. Shortly afterwards, former sanitation district board member Jim Hill asked the board to look into getting restitution for rate payers.

Following the plea deal was, Hill pressed fellow board members Linda Austin and Barbara Nichols to pursue justice for rate payers through a civil lawsuit. The members refused to agendize a discussion until the sanitation district administrator Jeremy Ghent asked the board to finish the discussion.

For years, several elected officials argued against an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Wallace including Caren Ray who, shortly after joining the sanitation district board, voted not to seek civil action against Wallace.

