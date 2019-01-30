SLO County Supervisor Debbie Arnold seeking re-election in 2020

January 30, 2019

San Luis Obispo County Fifth District Supervisor Debbie Arnold announced this week that she will run for re-election to the Board of Supervisors in 2020. [Cal Coast Times]

Arnold said she decided to run again because there is more to be done regarding issues such as the management of the Paso Robles groundwater basin and promoting transparency and accessibility in government. Arnold first took a seat on the board in 2012.

San Luis Obispo County’s Fifth District includes northern San Luis Obispo, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, East Templeton, Creston, Pozo, Ground Squirrel Hollow, and Carrisa Plains.

A rancher and former educator, Arnold has called the Central Coast home for more than four decades. Debbie and Steve Arnold live in the Pozo area where they own and operate their generational family ranching business.

Before being elected to the board in 2012, Arnold spent 17 years both educating and caring for local children as the owner of Small Wonders Preschool in Atascadero. Later, she gained experience navigating government bureaucracy working for the California State Assembly and the California State Senate as a local field representative for former senator and assemblyman Sam Blakeslee.

