Atascadero man leads police on high-speed chase

February 1, 2019

After allegedly hitting another vehicle and driving off Thursday, an Atascadero man fled officers by car and then by foot, but was eventually caught inside an apartment. [Cal Coast Times]

In the early evening, a hit-and-run occurred in the 12100 block of Viejo Camino, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Witnesses told authorities the suspect’s vehicle was in the area of Curbaril Avenue and El Camino Real.

A San Luis Obispo County probation unit was in the area at the time, and probation officers quickly found the vehicle. The probation officers followed the vehicle until Atascadero police cars arrived at the scene.

The driver then fled northbound on El Camion Real at a high rate of speed. Police officers pursuided the suspect, who led them to the area of El Camino Real and San Anselmo Road before he headed back south through the city.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle on Bocina Lane in the Bordeaux House apartment complex and fled by foot.

A CHP helicopter, sheriff’s K-9 team and probation officers helped Atascadero police track the suspect to an apartment in the complex. Officers arrested the man without further incident.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Rafael Aguilar Anguiano, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Officers arrested Anguiano on a host of charges, including reckless evading, hit-and-run causing damage, driving with a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a billy club style weapon.



Officers booked Anguiano into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $50,000, according to the sheriff’s office website.

Loading...