Deputies raid hash oil lab in Nipomo

February 21, 2019

While serving an eviction notice at a Nipomo home Wednesday morning, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a butane honey oil lab, prompting a hazmat response. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 8 a.m., deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Civil Division found the honey oil lab in an outbuilding on a property at 1163 Willow Road. Officials then called hazmat crews, county environmental health personnel and the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit out to the scene.

A butane oil lab converts marijuana into hash oil, also known as honey oil. Parts of the marijuana plant are extracted and converted into a higher concentrated oil using butane gas.

The process is highly dangerous and volatile and can result in explosions. No one suffered injuries during the incident.

Investigators reportedly detained and questioned one person. But, deputies did not make any arrests, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Loading...