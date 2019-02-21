Los Osos robbery suspect released from hospital
February 21, 2019
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the intruder who was shot while allegedly attempting to break into the Los Osos home of a California Men’s Colony correctional officer last week as Ian Arthur James, 31. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 15, the correctional officer noticed a man attempting to break into his home in the 1300 block of 6th Street. The CMC guard retrieved his gun and shot James
Deputies arrived at the scene and found James with a gunshot wound. James was transported to a local hospital where he remained until recently.
Authorities did not take James into custody upon his release from the hospital because of his medical needs. Sheriff’s detectives are now working with the SLO County District Attorney’s Office to file attempted burglary charges against James, according to a press release.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
