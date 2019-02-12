FBI investigating inmate death at Lompoc federal prison
February 12, 2019
The FBI is investigating the death of an inmate at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex over the weekend. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, prison staff found an inmate unresponsive in his cell at the medium-security facility in Lompoc. Prison staff and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but did not succeed.
While the FBI has launched an investigation into the death, it is unclear whether there were any suspicious circumstances. Authorities are withholding the deceased inmate’s name as relatives are notified.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines