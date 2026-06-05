Dantona, Paulding lead in San Luis Obispo County supervisor races

June 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County District 2 supervisor candidate Jim Dantona is now in first place while Supervisor Jimmy Paulding increased his lead in the District 4 race, following the clerk-recorder’s office counting an additional 9,580 ballots on Thursday. More than half the ballots already received remain uncounted.

Dantona is now leading Michael Erin Woody by 210 votes. Dantona currently has 4,271 votes while Woody has 4,061.

On election night, Woody led by 240 votes.

In the District 4 SLO County supervisor race, Paulding leads Adam Verdin by 788 votes.

With 60,804 unprocessed ballots, the county plans to release another update on Monday.

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